Jim Harbaugh will return to his role as head coach of Michigan for the 2022 season, Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

Harbaugh, who signed a four-year extension with Michigan last January, interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but decided to remain in the college ranks.

Prior to rejoining the collegiate ranks, Harbaugh, 58, served as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons. Harbaugh led the Niners to a 44-19-1 record, reaching the NFC Championship Game on three occasions and winning the NFC title in 2012. Harbaugh's Niners would ultimately lose Super Bowl XLVII to the Ravens, coached by older brother John Harbaugh.

A quarterback in his playing days, Harbaugh appeared in 177 games over 14 seasons with the Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and Chargers. In 1995, Harbaugh was named to the Pro Bowl and won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award as a member of the Colts.

While he was an unpaid assistant for several years during his playing career under his father, Jack Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky, Harbaugh's first post-playing career coaching gig came with the Oakland Raiders in 2002 as quarterbacks coach.

After two seasons with the Raiders, Harbaugh became the head coach at San Diego where he would spend three seasons before taking over at Stanford.

With the Cardinal, Harbaugh amassed a 29-21 mark over four seasons, including going 12-1 in 2010 and defeating Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl. Following the Orange Bowl, Harbaugh returned to the NFL with the Niners.