1h ago
Nill: Bowness has 'earned the right' to return
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill told reporters Tuesday that Rick Bowness has “earned the right to come back as the coach,” though a full conversation and a final decision will take place after the season.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)
To the surprise of almost no one, Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill is giving interim head coach Rick Bowness a vote of confidence.
Nill told reporters Tuesday that Bowness has “earned the right to come back as the coach,” though a full conversation and a final decision will take place after the season.
Bowness took over for Jim Montgomery mid-way through the season and guided the team to the Staley Cup Final following a 4-1 series victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals, capped off with a 3-2 overtime victory Monday night. Bowness and the Stars will take on the winner of the Tampa Bay Lightning-New York Islanders series, which the Bolts currently lead 3-1.
During the regular season, Bowness guided his Stars to a 20-13-5 record followed by victories over the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche in the first and second round of the playoffs.
Prior to this season, the 65-year-old had not coached in the NHL since a 20-game stint with the then Phoenix Coyotes in the 2003-04 season.