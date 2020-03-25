According to Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, forward Jake Guentzel could return to play again this season if the NHL resumes from its pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guentzel had shoulder surgery on Dec. 31 and was given a recovery timeline of four to six months. Rutherford doesn't believe that Guentzel will require the full six months and that there hasn't been any setbacks in his recovery.

"If you take the shortest period, that would be the end of April," Rutherford said. "Obviously you can do the rest if it's six months. I would expect that, knowing Jake Guentzel, that he's going to be ready. His rehab is going well."

Guentzel was injured crashing into the end boards immediately after scoring a goal in the third period in a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 30. He has 20 goals and 43 points in 39 games this season.

Without Guentzel, the Penguins are 16-12-2 and sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division. They currently own a 40-23-6 record this season.

To his knowledge, Rutherford also says no Pittsburgh player has been tested for the coronavirus and that no player has reported any symptoms.