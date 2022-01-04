Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler left Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury and will not return, the team announced.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (right ankle injury) will not return to tonight's game. https://t.co/VVUH2mQ54N — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 4, 2022

Butler suffered the injury during the third quarter as he twisted his right ankle awkwardly while being guarded by Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Warriors.

Butler needed help getting off the court and didn't appear to be able to put any weight on his right leg.

The 32-year-old had 22 points and five rebounds in nearly 28 minutes of action before the injury.

He is averaging 23.2 points per game in 22 contests this season, his third as a member of the Heat.