1h ago
Heat's Butler out vs. Raptors in Lowry's return
Miami Heat Forward Jimmy Butler will miss Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
TSN.ca Staff
Butler, 32, is listed as out with a left toe injury.
Butler played 35 minutes and scored 22 points in Miami's win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
In 55 games this season, Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
Sunday marks Kyle Lowry's first game in Toronto since his trade to the Heat last summer.
Miami holds the best record in the Eastern Conference at 50-28. The Raptors currently sit fifth with a 45-32 record.