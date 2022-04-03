Heat's Butler out vs. Raptors in Lowry's return

Miami Heat Forward Jimmy Butler will miss Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Heat injury report vs. Raptors:

Jimmy Butler, Out, Left Big Toe; Irritation

Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Right Ankle; Sprain

Caleb Martin, Questionable, Right Calf; Contusion

Gabe Vincent, Out, Right Big Toe; Contusion

Javonte Smart, Out, Not With Team https://t.co/qEAJ74U6N6 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 3, 2022

Butler, 32, is listed as out with a left toe injury.

Butler played 35 minutes and scored 22 points in Miami's win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

In 55 games this season, Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Sunday marks Kyle Lowry's first game in Toronto since his trade to the Heat last summer.

Miami holds the best record in the Eastern Conference at 50-28. The Raptors currently sit fifth with a 45-32 record.