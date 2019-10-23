MIAMI — Jimmy Butler's debut for the Miami Heat will be delayed by a few days.

Butler was ruled out of Miami's season-opener against Memphis on Wednesday for what the team is calling "personal reasons."

Butler was with the team Wednesday morning for its game-day shootaround practice, and told the team that he wasn't going to be able to play around mid-afternoon.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says "everything's fine" and that there is no reason for concern over the Butler situation.

Butler was the big off-season acquisition for the Heat this past summer, agreeing to a four-year deal in a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia.

Miami is also without guard Dion Waiters for the opener, while he serves a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

