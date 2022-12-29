Snuggerud's two goals give U.S win over Switzerland at World Juniors

MONCTON — Jimmy Snuggerud potted a pair of goals as the United States stomped Switzerland for its second win of the tournament.

Tyler Boucher, Logan Cooley and Luke Hughes also tallied for the Americans, who rebounded from Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Slovakia.

Attilio Biasca scored for the Swiss.

U.S. goaltender Trey Augustine made 18 saves, while Swiss netminder Alessio Beglieri stopped 37 of the 42 shots he faced.

The U.S. now sits second in Group B with two wins and a loss, while the Swiss are third with two overtime wins and a loss.

Regulation wins at the tournament are worth three points, while overtime wins are worth two and overtime losses are worth one.