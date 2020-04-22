The UFC’s most recent PPV event, UFC 248, featured a co-main event war between former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and current title holder Zhang Weili.

The bout ended in a split-decision victory for the champion, earned instant classic status from both fans and fighters, and was awarded Fight of the Night at the end of the event.

While many have since revisited the five-round battle, one person that hasn’t is Jedrzejczyk, who spoke to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter on Tuesday and described her feelings during the fight.

"I was hard on myself and I was like, ‘do more, do more, do more’ and every round was a war, every second of the fight was a war, and I gave my best,” Jedrzejczyk told TSN. “Every second of this fight with Weili Zhang I gave my best and I did my best. It’s like, what can you do better?

“And I’m doing everything I can. I’m proud of myself and my team, how we prepared, how we put on a show. I didn’t get the win and somehow I’m broken, I’m sad. I didn’t get what I wanted to, but I’m happy and proud of myself at the same time.”

"Honestly, I didn't sleep for three nights after the fight"



Joanna Jędrzejczyk shares her recollections of her fight with Zhang Weili, which she still has yet to watch.



The 32-year-old said she didn’t have much time to process the fight in the aftermath because she went straight to the hospital after the bout.

Jedrzejczyk said it’s not until she finally gets a bit of quiet time after a fight that she’s able start coming down from the adrenaline. Even then, it takes a while for everything to return to normal.

"Probably when you get to the hotel room, when you see your family and friends, when you get to bed, you realize it’s all over,” said Jedrzejczyk. “I didn’t sleep for three nights after the fight. It always takes a while because we are preparing for so many weeks before the fight and then in one night it’s all over. You have to change your lifestyle, you have to travel, eat crazy stuff and do crazy stuff because camp is hard work.”

Legacy is always a major topic of conversation when it comes to both former and current champions. Jedrzejczyk successfully defended the strawweight belt five times after capturing it at UFC 185, but has lost four of her past six fights.

The native of Poland believes that her resume speaks for itself, regardless of what happens in the rest of her career.

"Even before that fight, I didn’t have to prove anything to people. My legacy is so strong,” said Jedrzejczyk. “Now of course people are saying, ‘You lost a few fights’, but my legacy is strong, and I didn’t have to prove to people that I was the right person to fight for the belt. Even after losing the fight with the champ, I don’t have to prove it again. I don’t have to do two, three or four more fights to be the challenger.

"If the UFC, Dana White and the matchmakers decide I’m the next challenger, I will go and fight. What’s the reason for me to fight with the top-five or top-eight ranked girl? There is no reason, because I’ve proved that I’m at the top. I’m on the championship level and there are not many of us on the level like this.”

Having said that, Jedrzejczyk is willing to admit that getting her hands on gold one more time will always remain a driving force for her to keep fighting, even if she doesn’t see it as necessary to prove she’s on the top.

"I don’t have to. I feel like I’ve shown it already, I showed it in my last fight,” said Jedrzejczyk. “I want to win the belt, it’s my big dream. I want to have the belt again. Even without the belt, I carry myself like a champ. I feel like I don’t have to, but I want to. I don’t have to prove anything to people.

"I’m a competitor and I love to challenge myself every single day. In business, in my regular life or in my sports life. Fighting the best people in the world is my challenge, so I stay motivated, I stay very focused, I stay disciplined every single day.”

It would be fair to say that the strawweight division really took off after Jedrzejczyk captured and defended the belt in the dominant fashion that she did. Looking at the landscape now, she sees five clear title challengers among the group of fighters at 115 lbs.

"All of the UFC athletes are amazing, but there is always a top five that really matter. I feel like it’s Weili Zhang, it’s me, it’s Rose [Namajunas], it’s Jessica Andrade and it’s Tatiana Suarez. Five of us, super top-level girls,” said Jedrzejczyk. “I’m very proud of where we are. The strawweight division is the lightest division in the UFC, but definitely we bring fireworks to the fights and that’s a good thing. I’m very happy to see us women taking over the UFC events, I’m very proud. Ronda [Rousey] started and I was trying to continue that. There are so many girls that are putting on a hell of a fight, so that’s good.”

Despite nudges from her family and friends, the Polish fighter is not quite ready to lay down her gloves just yet, and battles like the one she waged with Zhang back on March 7 tell her that she still has more high-level fighting left in the tank.

"After putting on a fight like the one in Vegas, I want to keep on working hard and fighting. It’s hard to say goodbye, but I don’t want to retire yet,” said Jedrzejczyk. “The last fight showed me that I’m still at the top and I should keep on doing this.”