The NBA named Hall of Famer Joe Dumars executive vice president, head of basketball operations, on Monday.

The 58-year-old Dumars had been serving as chief strategy officer of the Sacramento Kings.

“Joe’s extensive track record of accomplishment as an NBA player and team executive and the leadership and expertise that he has demonstrated in various roles make him a natural fit to drive efforts to further enhance the game,” NBA president of basketball operations Byron Spruell said in a statement. “As a respected longtime member of the NBA family, Joe has developed strong relationships across the league that will set the foundation for success in his new position.”

As part of his new responsibilities, Dumars will oversee "development of playing rules and interpretations, conduct and discipline, and policies and procedures relating to the operation of games."

“My life has centered on the NBA for nearly 40 years, which makes the opportunity to serve the entire league incredibly exciting and rewarding,” Dumars said. “I’m looking forward to using my skills and experience to collaborate with all 30 teams on ways to shape the future direction of the league and help the game continue to evolve.”

Coming out of McNeese State, Dumars was the 18th overall pick of the 1985 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He would spend 14 years with the Pistons, winning two NBA Championships and making six All-Star appearances. Dumars was named NBA Finals MVP in 1989.

After his retirement in 1999, Dumars joined the Pistons' front office, serving as president of basketball operations for 14 seasons, winning a third NBA title in 2004, before stepping down in 2014.

Dumars had been with the Kings since 2019.