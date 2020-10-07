The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will get his first start with the team on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Flacco enters in the place of starter Sam Darnold, who picked up a shoulder injury during last week's 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. Darnold is considered week to week.

While Darnold injured his shoulder during the first half of last Thursday's game, he only missed a single series with Flacco spelling him on it. It marked Flacco's first ever appearance in an NFL game that he did start.

The 35-year-old Flacco is a veteran of 171 NFL starts and won a Super Bowl in 2013 at the helm of the Baltimore Ravens.

After 11 seasons with the Ravens, the 2008 first-round pick out of Delaware spent last season with the Broncos, but his season was cut short with a significant neck injury.

For his career, Flacco has thrown for 40,083 yards on 3,672-for-5,934 passing with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.

The Jets (0-4) and Cardinals (3-1) are set for a 1pm et kick-off on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.