Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has been fined $500K by the National Basketball Association for his comments on the Point Forward Podcast, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The fine comes after Lacob discussed the league’s collective bargaining talks, which included Lacob describing the league’s luxury tax system as “very unfair,” Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski added that the league forbids owners and team officials from "unauthorized communications regarding collective bargaining."