Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic was presented with the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award at the NHL Draft in Montreal on Thursday night.

The 51-year-old former captain of the Avalanche was named to his current role with the now reigning Stanley Cup Champions in 2013 and recently completed his ninth season as Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, marking his 11th year overall in the organization's front office.

Prior to assuming his present role, Sakic spent two years as the club's Executive Advisor/Alternate Governor.

Under his watch, the Avalanche finished on top of the NHL standings for the first time since the 2000-01 season in 2020- 21, winning the franchise's third-ever Presidents' Trophy and 12th division title.

The Avalanche followed that strong season up with a 56-19-7 record in the 2021-22 regular season, leading the Western Conference and defeating the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Cup Final for their third franchise title.