The undefeated San Francisco 49ers expect to have two key players return to their lineup, as left tackle Joe Staley and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night.

Juszczyk has missed four games since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. The three-time Pro Bowler says he may have suited up last game, if not for a short week of rest.

"I feel amazing. I feel 100 percent, ready to ride,” Juszczyk told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday. “If we had had a chance to practice and I actually had a chance to hit some people last week, there might have been an opportunity for me to play, but since it was a Thursday it made things tough."

Staley has not played since suffering a broken fibula in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I feel good. If everything goes according to plan, I'll be out there this week,” said Staley following Tuesday’s practice. “Today, I was out there for the full practice, which was the first time. Barring any type of setback, the plan is to play."

Juszczyk is playing his third season for the Niners after signing a four-year, $21 million contract with the team in 2017, the largest contract for a fullback in NFL history.

Staley has played 13 seasons in San Francisco, making six Pro Bowls, after being drafted by the team 28th overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. He is the longest-tenured member of the 49ers.