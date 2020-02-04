Up Next

Up Next

CALGARY — Sharks veteran Joe Thornton reached an NHL milestone in San Jose's 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Thornton assisted on a pair of goals to attain a career 1,500 points in the NHL.

Evander Kane, Brent Burns and Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks (23-27-4), who have won two of their last seven games.

Goaltender Aaron Dell from nearby Airdrie, Alta., who played his Junior A hockey in Calgary, made 30 saves for the win.

San Jose is 8-11-2 under interim head coach Bob Boughner since the Dec. 11 sacking of Pete DeBoer.

Johnny Gaudreau countered for the Flames (27-21-6), who dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five.

Flames captain Mark Giordano left the game in the second period. The defenceman injured his right leg lunging to launch a sharp-angled shot.

After testing his leg with a short skate during a television timeout, last season's Norris Trophy winner headed to the dressing room.

The Flames were looking for both a bounce-back game and precious points after Saturday's 8-3 crumbling at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.

Calgary was among five teams separated by just six points atop the Pacific Division heading into Tuesday.

Flames netminder David Rittich stopped 23 shots in Tuesday's loss.

Labanc beat Rittich with a high backhand at 7:45 of the third period.

San Jose led 2-1 at 8:02 of the second when Kane roofed the puck on a behind-the-net feed from Barclay Goodrow.

Burns drew the visitors even at 3:57, and collected his 500th career point as a Shark, with a high slapshot over Rittich's blocker.

Thornton nabbed the puck in the neutral zone and fed Burns at the top of the faceoff circle.

Calgary opened the period on the power play because of Kane's high-sticking minor.

After the Sharks flubbed a short-handed three-on-one chance, the Flames scored on the return trip.

Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm combined on a give-and-go at 59 seconds.

The Flames outshot San Jose 16-9 in a scoreless first period.

Milan Lucic and Goodrow tangled late in the period with Lucic landing a few punches on the Shark.

Calgary's shambolic defence against the Oilers prompted changes on defence with left-handed shots paired with righties Tuesday.

Michael Stone drew into the lineup for the first time in a month for Oliver Kylington and partnered with Noah Hanifin.

Giordano and Rasmus Andersson, and Hamonic and T.J. Brodie were the other tandems.

Notes: Sharks winger Evander Kane played his 700th career game Tuesday . . . Gaudreau moved into a tie for ninth in career points as a Flame joining Hakan Loob with 428.