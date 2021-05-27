Armia gives Habs two-goal lead over Leafs after first period of Game 5

Joel Armia tallied a pair of early goals, giving the Montreal Canadiens a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs after the first period of Game 5.

Armia opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game, wiring a shot past goaltender Jack Campbell following a turnover in the Leafs’ zone.

The 27-year old extended the lead three minutes later, shovelling the puck by a downed Campbell off a scramble in front of the Leafs’ net. Corey Perry earned his 100th career playoff point with an assist on Armia's second goal.

Carey Price made nine first-period saves for the Canadiens, while Campbell stopped 12 of 14 shots for the Leafs.

Leafs' forward Nick Foligno skated early on Thursday but was ruled out for a third-consecutive game. Defenceman Rasmus Sandin returned to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in Game 4.

The Canadiens made one lineup change, inserting defenceman Erik Gustafsson in place of Brett Kulak.

The Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.