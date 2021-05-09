23m ago
Edmundson fined for trip on Tavares
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson has been fined $1,000 for a dangerous trip on Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares Saturday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal’s Joel Edmundson has been fined $1,000, for a dangerous trip on Toronto’s John Tavares.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 9, 2021
NHL Player Safety announced the penalty Sunday. Under the collective bargaining agreement, $5,000 is the most a player can be fined.
Tavares recorded an assist in 16:58 of ice time while Edmundson was held without a point in 19:02. Toronto went on to win the game 3-2 and clinch first place in the North Division.
Edmundson has three goals and 10 assists in 54 games this season for the Habs.