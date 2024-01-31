Five days ago, Joel Embiid was the clear favourite to win NBA regular season MVP at FanDuel.

As of this morning, Embiid’s odds to win that award aren’t even available at FanDuel.

Embiid played 30 minutes before leaving last night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors with a knee injury.

The reigning NBA regular season MVP got tangled up with Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga, grabbed his leg, and immediately headed to the locker room.

To be eligible to win one of the NBA’s individual season-long awards, Embiid would have to play in a minimum of 65 games.

Embiid has already missed 12 games this season.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse revealed last night that Embiid would have an MRI to determine the severity of his knee injury, putting his immediate future in doubt and casting a shadow over his place in the MVP conversation.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday January 31st, 2024.

Embiid Injury Forces Adjustments To MVP Odds

Embiid could be found as high as +900 to win NBA regular season MVP at FanDuel earlier this month.

His odds to win that award shortened significantly following a 70-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on January 22nd.

At the time, his remarkable stats justified his place at the top of the board as the favourite to win NBA regular season MVP.

However, the bigger concern for anybody with a ticket on Embiid to win MVP was always going to be his availability.

Joel Embiid is headed to the locker room after Jonathan Kuminga fell on him



Hope he's ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iZysg8pULR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2024

The superstar big man has averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.3 per cent from the field.

However, a new rule instituted at the start of this season as part of the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement states that players need to participate in at least 65 games to be considered for league awards and honours.

While Embiid has dominated when he’s played, he’s also missed 12 games this season.

That means that Embiid could only miss five games or less the rest of the way and still be eligible to win MVP.

Nick Nurse provides an update on Joel Embiid's left knee injury vs. Golden State: pic.twitter.com/sVq4aKWGTy — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 31, 2024

On January 26th, Embiid was the favourite to win NBA regular season MVP at +130 odds.

Two nights later, he was a co-favourite to win that award at +200 odds, along with Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic.

Embiid could be found at +450 to win MVP at FanDuel on Tuesday morning.

After exiting last night’s game with an injury that required an MRI, Embiid to win NBA regular season MVP is off the board at FanDuel.

If you bet on Embiid to repeat as MVP, I hope you had the opportunity to cash out before last night’s game.

If you bet on Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo to win MVP, then all of a sudden, the path towards them winning that award has opened up just a little more with Embiid up against the minimum number of games played to qualify for MVP.

NHL Worst Regular Season Record Update

It wasn’t that long ago that the San Jose Sharks seemed to be the closest thing possible to a lock to finish with the worst NHL regular season record.

That is no longer the case.

That's right, we got the W! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/G56fmbZEdk — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 31, 2024

The Sharks blanked the Seattle Kraken 2-0 as a +198 moneyline underdog last night to pull two points clear of the Chicago Blackhawks at the bottom of the NHL standings with 50 games played.

San Jose is back in action tonight as a +152 moneyline underdog on the road against the Anaheim Ducks.

"Let's do it again tomorrow!" 👏 pic.twitter.com/G1S8mE1pmp — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 31, 2024

As of this morning, the Blackhawks are the favourite to finish with the NHL’s worst regular season record at FanDuel at -190 odds.

The Sharks are a close second choice in that market at +185 odds.

Super Bowl 58 Novelty Props On The Move

If you read Tuesday’s column, then you know that the “No” option on Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 58 was a popular bet at FanDuel on Monday.

Kelce to propose to Swift at Super Bowl 58 is up from +172 to +1060 over the past 24 hours.

It’s what everyone’s wondering…will Travis Kelce pop the question to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl? 😅💍 pic.twitter.com/XDPGKJyUWq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 29, 2024

It isn’t the only Super Bowl novelty prop on the move.

FanDuel has a market for the number of Canadian viewers that will tune in to watch Super Bowl 58.

The opening number was 16.5 million Canadians.

That number is up to 17.5 million Canadians and it’s juiced to the over at -122 odds.

Meanwhile, the national anthem length opened at 83.5 seconds and has already moved to 90.5 seconds at FanDuel.

Sports bettors in Ontario could also wager on the coin toss result, the temperature at kick-off, who will be mentioned first in the MVP speech and more.

NFL EARLY LEAN 🏈💸



The Chiefs and 49ers will battle for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years. Will San Francisco be able to exact revenge on Kansas City? 🍿@DavisSanchez shares his thoughts: https://t.co/7guQ1G2rI6 pic.twitter.com/PaZmW0JXUx — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 30, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as a small underdog against the San Francisco 49ers at FanDuel, and it didn’t take me long to jump on Patrick Mahomes and company with a moneyline wager for my FanDuel Best Bet.

I felt even better about the recommendation when our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez jumped on Kansas City with his Early Lean for Super Bowl 58.

I have my eye on a couple of prop bets that I’m looking to add to my Super Bowl card, so make sure you check back in for the Morning Coffee on Thursday.