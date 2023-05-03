Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is on track to return Wednesday in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics barring any setbacks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania notes that after winning the Most Valuable Player Award Tuesday night, Embiid turned to his team and said "I'm back."

Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2023

Embiid missed Game 1 against the Celtics with a knee injury, looking on from the bench as James Harden led the Sixers with 45 points in a 119-115 win.

Embiid is now the fifth Sixer ever to win MVP, joining Allen Iverson (2001), Moses Malone (1983), Julius Erving (1981) and Wilt Chamberlain (1968, 1967, 1966).

The Yaounde, Cameroon native led the 76ers to their second straight 50-plus victory season and also won the NBA scoring title, averaging 33.1 points per game. He also won the 2021-22 scoring title.

After Game 2 Tuesday night, the series shifts back to Philadelphia for Game 3 Friday evening.