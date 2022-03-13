ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 35 points and 16 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers kept rallying, finally beating the Orlando Magic 116-114 in overtime Sunday night.

Down by 17 points in the first half and trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Sixers were behind 113-109 with 1:25 left in OT.

James Harden hit one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds left in overtime to give Philadelphia a two-point lead. Cole Anthony missed a 3-pointer at the horn for Orlando.

Anthony's three 3-pointers had put the Magic ahead in the final minutes.

Harden finished with 26 points and Tobias Harris added 25 for the 76ers.

Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Embiid set up Tyrese Maxey for a 3-pointer just before the fourth-quarter buzzer, but Maxey missed. Embiid missed two foul shots with 1:39 left after making his first 15 free throws of the game.

The Magic led 57-40 late in the first half, in which the 76ers shot 33%. A 10-footer by Georges Niang and free throws by Harden and Embiid helped reduce Orlando's lead to 12 at halftime.

The 76ers opened the second half on a 13-3 run with the help of 3-pointers by Maxey, Harden and Harris.

The Magic went without a field goal for nearly seven minutes of the third quarter, but Markelle Fultz capped a Magic bench rally with a couple of assists and a 3-pointer of his own for a 10-point lead with 10:03 left.

Harden responded with four free throws and Niang hit two 3-pointers to get the 76ers back in it. Embiid made a 3-pointer to put Philadelphia up 101-98, its first lead since the first quarter.

TIP-INS

76ers: The 76ers held Orlando without a field goal for the final 3:50 of regulation. . . . F Danny Green missed a third straight game with a finger laceration.

Magic: The Magic have lost eight straight to Philadelphia, including all four meetings this season. . . .. Mo Bamba, who had 27 points and 12 rebounds Friday night in a win over Minnesota, did not score in the first half.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play at home against Denver on Monday night.

Magic: Play at home against Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports