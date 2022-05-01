11m ago
Sources: 76ers' Embiid won't travel to Miami for Games 1, 2
Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid won't travel to Miami for Games 1 and 2, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.
Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid won't travel to Miami for Games 1 and 2 of the team's second-round series against the Heat due to an orbital fracture, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.
The injuries stem from a hit Embiid took with 3:58 left in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors. The MVP candidate was hit in the face by Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and immediately took several steps back in obvious pain.
Embiid needs to clear concussion protocols and will see a doctor mid-week. If cleared, he could return as soon as Game 3 or 4, Wojnarowski said.