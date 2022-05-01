Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid won't travel to Miami for Games 1 and 2 of the team's second-round series against the Heat due to an orbital fracture, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.

ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2022

The injuries stem from a hit Embiid took with 3:58 left in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors. The MVP candidate was hit in the face by Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and immediately took several steps back in obvious pain.

Embiid needs to clear concussion protocols and will see a doctor mid-week. If cleared, he could return as soon as Game 3 or 4, Wojnarowski said.