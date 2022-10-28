Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid has been ruled out against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Embiid logged 38 minutes and scored 31 points in a 119-109 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. He is dealing with right knee injury recovery, according to the team.

The seven-footer is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games so far this season. 

The Raptors are 3-2 and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference entering Friday's contest, while the Sixers sit in the 11th spot at 1-4.