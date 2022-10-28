Where in Toronto is James Harden?

Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Embiid logged 38 minutes and scored 31 points in a 119-109 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. He is dealing with right knee injury recovery, according to the team.

Sixers are listing Joel Embiid as questionable (right knee injury recovery) for tonight's game in Toronto. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 28, 2022

The seven-footer is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games so far this season.

The Raptors are 3-2 and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference entering Friday's contest, while the Sixers sit in the 11th spot at 1-4.