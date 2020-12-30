Hofer stands tall as Canada beats Germany at WJC Team Canada responds to adversity with a total team effort in a 4-1 victory over Germany to sit one win away from clinching top spot in Group B, Frank Seravalli writes.

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Eleven forwards? No problem.

Facing authentic adversity and forced to go without their best player in injured forward Alexis Lafreniere and their most-utilized player in suspended forward Joe Veleno, Team Canada provided a total team response on Monday morning.

Now, Canada is one win away from clinching the top spot in Group B through the preliminary round at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

Goaltender Joel Hofer was near perfect in his first-ever start for Team Canada on the international stage, while Nolan Foote, Liam Foudy, Calen Addison and Ty Dellandrea chipped in goals in a surgical, 4-1 win over Team Germany.

It was exactly the response Team Canada needed following the worst loss in the country’s 43-year history at the tournament. The only hiccup was a power-play goal against scored in a 5-on-3 situation with a minute to play in regulation.

Perhaps it was even the expected response given that Canada’s schedule lightened after opening against the United States and Russia, facing a German team that has been relegated in seven of its last nine tournaments at the top Under-20 level.

But in the face of so many questions - Who would start in net? How would Canada’s first period go? How will Canada manage down two forwards? - Canada answered.

“Russia’s battle level and heart was higher than ours and that is something that we can control,” assistant coach Andre Tourigny said before the game. “It was more the level of intensity, urgency and desire. Until you’re in it, you don’t really know the level.”

Canada brings energy and emotion against Germany to rebound from ugly loss After suffering their worst loss at the World Juniors to Russia, Canada brought the energy and emotion against Germany and it paid off with a complete game victory. The World Junior panel discusses the bounce back game and Joel Hofer's first win between the pipes.

Consider it message received.

Team Canada will close out its round robin schedule on Tuesday (12:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1/4/5) against the host Czech Republic, which lost to Germany last week.

Minute-eater Veleno will return for Canada at centre against the Czechs. But now, aside from the question mark about Lafreniere’s status, the next most pressing question facing Canada is: Will Hofer get another shot to keep it rolling?

The analytics would say that it doesn’t make sense to turn to a goaltender for games on back-to-back days. But Hofer is 6-0 on the second day of back-to-back sets this season for Portland in the WHL – and it’s tough to be better than Hofer was on Monday.

Hofer was named the Player of the Game, as selected by Team Canada staff.

Taking over for Nico Daws, who started the first two games of the tournament in unspectacular fashion, Hofer seemed to provide a calming presence in Canada’s crease.

The 19-year-old Winnipeg native was nearly flawless, stopping 21 of 22 shots faced.

No save was bigger than the breakaway chance he gloved from Germany’s J.J. Peterka with Canada clinging to just a one-goal lead early in the second period. Hofer was the eraser after defenceman Jared McIsaac snapped his stick at the blueline, leading to the break.

Then Foudy and Addison scored just minutes later to comfortably increase Canada’s lead.

“He made a couple big saves, gave us confidence,” forward Dawson Mercer said during the second intermission, “and we capitalized.”

