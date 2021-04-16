Joel Johnson has been named interim head coach of the 2021 U.S. women's national team as Bob Corkum, who has served in the role since 2018-19, has stepped down from his role.

The Women's World Championship is set to kick off on May 6 in Halifax and Truro, N.S. with the United States looking to defend their gold medal.

“Bob put his heart and soul into continuing to build on the legacy of our women’s national team program over the past three seasons and we’re grateful for all he did,” said Katie Million, director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey. “While he’s stepping away, he’ll always be a big part of the USA Hockey family and we’ll certainly miss him.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Joel to step in and guide our team at the world championship. He’s been an important part of our program and is well positioned to help build on the success we’ve enjoyed.”

Johnson guided the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team to four straight gold medals (2015-18) as head coach at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.

He made his debut with the U.S. women's national team as an assistant coach in 2018-19 and helped the U.S. to its fourth straight Women’s Four Nations Cup, as well as the gold medal at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Espoo, Finland.

Rounding out the U.S. coaching staff are assistant coaches Brian Pothier, Allison Coomey and goaltending coach Alli Altmann.