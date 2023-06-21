NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will hold meetings with Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman next month as both men seek reinstatement to the league.

Quenneville and Bowman have been out of the league since 2021 after specifics were revealed about how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that a player was sexually abused by an assistant coach in 2010 during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup that season.

Neither man was formally suspended by the league, but Bettman has stated that either would need his clearance to return.

"We know that both are seeking reinstatement and perhaps a big step is the face-to-face meeting that has been scheduled with commissioner Gary Bettman in early July," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Tuesday. "Both Bowman and Quenneville requested these meetings, and that’s an important distinction there. Depending on how the conversation goes with Quenneville and Bowman independently, the commissioner is expected to take some time and determine what is the next step in their professional lives."

Quenneville resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers in the fall of 2021, with Bowman resigning at the same time from his role of president of hockey operations with the Blackhawks.

The 64-year-old Quenneville was Chicago’s head coach when the alleged abuse occurred, while Bowman, 49, was the team's general manager.

Both Quenneville and Bowman reportedly drew interest from NHL clubs this off-season, but cannot return to the league until cleared by Bettman.