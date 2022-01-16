ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Joey Anderson completed his hat trick 1:06 into overtime, on the power play, to lead the Marlies past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 in AHL action on Sunday, helping Toronto extend its season-high win streak to six games.

Anderson also scored twice in the first period for the Marlies (17-10-1-1) for his second hat trick of the season.

Brett Seney scored and had three helpers for Toronto while goalie Erik Kallgren made 22 saves.

Brennan Saulnier, Wade Allison and Alex Kile, with his first of the season, were the goal scorers for Lehigh Valley (10-12-6-2), which got 23 saves from Garrett Metcalf.

Toronto was coming off an overtime victory against the Hershey Bears on Saturday. The Marlies have won five OT games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022.