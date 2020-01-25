BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Filip Chlapik scored a goal and an assist, while Joey Daccord turned aside 30-of-32 shots to help lift the Belleville Senators past the Utica Comets 4-2 in American Hockey League action on Saturday.

Drake Batherson, Morgan Klimchuk and Rudolfs Balcers supplied the rest of the offence for Belleville (27-14-4), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators have now won seven of their last 10 games to jump into first place in the North Division with 58 points.

Justin Bailey and Ashton Sautner replied for the Comets (25-17-4), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

Michael DiPietro made 27 saves in defeat.

Utica was scoreless on four power-play opportunities, while Belleville went 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

Jan. 25, 2020.