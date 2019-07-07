DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Pole-sitter and Cup Series points leader Joey Logano has won the first stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Logano led 37 laps in the 50-lap stage and was the first of four Fords to the finish line. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second, followed by Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

Harvick had the lead on the final lap of the stage, but Stenhouse gave Logano a big push to the front of the field just before the checkered flag.

The second stage is another 50 laps, followed by a 60-lap final stage.

