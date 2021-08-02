Canadian Votto named NL Player of the Month for July

Canadian first baseman Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds has been named National League Player of the Month for July, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

Shohei Ohtani is your AL Player of the Month for the 2nd straight month!



Joey Votto was raking in July to win NL Player of the Month!



Votto became the eighth player in MLB history to homer in at least seven consecutive games and the first since Kendrys Morales accomplished the feat for the Toronto Blue Jays in August 2018.

The 37-year-old Toronto native fell one game short of the record of eight consecutive games, held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr.

Votto hit .319 in July with 11 homers and 25 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .440 and a .734 slugging percentage.

This is his sixth time winning the monthly award.

July belonged to Joey. 💪



Congrats on being named NL Player of the Month, Joey Votto❗ It is his sixth time winning the award. 👏 pic.twitter.com/hfstWSBYt6 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 2, 2021

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named American League Player of the Month for the second consecutive month.