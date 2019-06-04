Johanna Konta has reached the French Open semifinals for the first time after beating last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4.

It was the 26th-seeded Briton's third win in three meetings against the 2017 U.S. Open champion, all of them this year.

Konta has now reached the semifinals at three of the four major tournaments, but has yet to reach a final.

She will next play either unseeded teen Marketa Vondrousova or No. 31 Petra Martic.