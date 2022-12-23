Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils defencemen John Marino and Ryan Graves were absent at morning skate, according to Amanda Stein.

Marino is reportedly week-to-week with an upper-body injury, while Graves' lower body injury will be further evaluated, keeping him out of the lineup in the short term, according to Devil's Lindy Ruff.

Devils Lineup ahead of facing the Bruins as reported by Stein:

Tatar - Hischier - Zetterlund

Haula - Hughes - Bratt

Wood - McLeod - Mercer

Sharangovich - Boqvist - Holtz

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Smith - Severson

Okhotiuk - Bahl

Blackwood

Vanecek

Stein also reported that winger Ondřej Palát is close to returning to practice after suffering a groin injury in October against the Washington Capitals.

Palát has appeared in six games this season and scored three goals for the Devils.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Forward Givani Smith has been recalled from AHL affiliate Charlotte Checkers, the team announced.

Smith played in 20 games in the AHL this season, 19 for the Grand Rapids Griffins and one with the Checkers, scoring two goals and three assists for five total points.