Canadian wide receiver John Metchie suffered a lower-body injury Saturday against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and will not return.

The Alabama Crimson Tide wideout fell down during a cutback on a route late in the first half.

He grabbed his knee and had to be helped off the field and would then exit to the locker room before the end of the half.

During the game, he had six catches for 97 yards and one score.

For the season, Metchie has caught 90 passes for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns.