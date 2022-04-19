Alabama wide receiver John Metchie and Waterloo Warriors quarterback and 2021 Hec Crighton winner Tre Ford highlight the final spring prospect list from the Canadian Football League’s Scouting Bureau ahead of the 2022 Draft.

In his final season in Tuscaloosa, Metchie - the No. 1-ranked prospect - recorded a team-high 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. His 96 receptions were the third-most in Crimson Tide single-season history, propelling him to the program’s 13th 1,000-receiving yard season. He finished his collegiate career with 155 catches, 2,081 receiving yards and 14 majors. In 2020, Metchie won the CFP National Championship and claimed the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in the NCAA.

Ford, the highest-ranked U SPORTS athlete at No. 4 overall, is a two-time OUA conference most valuable player finishing the past season in the top 10 of both passing and rushing in Canada.

This past season, he passed for 1,465 yards and added 629 yards on the ground in six games, en route to claiming the Hec Crighton Trophy. Ford finished his collegiate career with 71 touchdowns (56 passing and 15 rushing), while notching more than 7,000-passing yards. At the CFL Combine, he led all prospects with a time of 6.85 seconds in the three-cone drill and also clocked a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the University of Buffalo’s pro day.

Rounding out the Top 5 are linebacker Jesse Luketa of Penn State (No. 2), Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richards (No. 3) and wide receiver Jalen Philpot from the University of Calgary.

The 2022 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3. The first two rounds can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 8pm et, with exclusive coverage of Rounds 3-8 on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

2022 CFL Spring Scouting Bureau

1. (–) John Metchie III | WR | University of Alabama | Brampton, Ont.

2. (1) Jesse Luketa | LB | Penn State University | Ottawa

3. (4) Tyrell Richards | LB | Syracuse University | Brampton, Ont.

4. (6) Tre Ford | QB | University of Waterloo | Niagara Falls, Ont.

5. (2) Jalen Philpot | WR | University of Calgary | Delta, B.C.

6. (5) Tyson Philpot | WR | University of Calgary | Delta, B.C.

7. (7) Deionte Knight | DL | Western University | Ajax, Ont.

8. (3) Enock Makonzo | DB | Coastal Carolina University | Lachine, Que.

9. (9) Tyrell Ford | DB | University of Waterloo | Niagara Falls, Ont.

10. (10) Noah Zerr | OL | University of Saskatchewan | Langenburg, Sask.

11. (–) Samuel Emilus | WR | Louisiana Tech University | Montreal

12. (–) Daniel Adeboboye | RB | Bryant University | Toronto

13. (–) Rodeem Brown | OL | University of Alberta | Halifax

14. (8) Zack Fry | OL | Western University | London, Ont.

15. (–) Zach Pelehos | OL | University of Ottawa | Gananoque, Ont.

16. (11) Peter Kozushka | OL | University of Alberta | Yorkton, Sask.

17. (15) Anthony Federico | DL | Queen’s University | Niagara Falls, Ont.

18. (–) Cyrille Hogan-Saindon | OL | Laval University | Quebec City

19. (–) Gregor MacKellar | OL | St. Francis Xavier University | Timberlea, N.S.

20. (16) Nathan Cherry | DL | University of Saskatchewan | Saskatoon