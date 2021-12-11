TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji has confirmed that VP of player personnel John Murphy has been dismissed by the Toronto Argonauts.

Can confirm Frank’s story below. Murphy out in Toronto. Expect #Argos to make it official on Monday, since there’s a #GreyCup news blackout. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports https://t.co/rQzfDN5vgn — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 11, 2021

The news was first reported by Frank Zicarelli of the Toronto Sun Saturday afternoon. Lalji tweets the league is expected to make it official on Monday after the 108th Grey Cup.

Murphy was suspended indefinitely for his role in an altercation between Toronto Argonauts players and fans after last Sunday's Eastern Final loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BMO Field.

The league said Monday it was reviewing the matter.