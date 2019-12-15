TORONTO — John Quenneville had two goals and an assist as the Rockford IceHogs doubled up the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Philipp Kurashev scored once and set up two more while Nick Poutrey potted the other goal for the IceHogs (15-10-1).

Adam Brooks and Rich Clune found the back of the net for the Marlies (17-7-3), AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kevin Lankinen only had to make 11 saves for Rockford while Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 20-of-23 for Toronto.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019.