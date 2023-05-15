New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smacked his ninth and 10th home runs of the season on Monday night during a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a four-game set at Rogers Centre.

However, his second of the night - a 462-foot bomb off of Jay Jackson in the 8th inning - caused a bit of controversy on Twitter.

During his at-bat, it appeared Judge was looking into the dugout prior to the pitches being thrown, including immediately before hitting the long homer, leading some to believe he was possibly receiving signals on what pitch was coming.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was curious as to why Judge would be looking into the dugout at that point and time.

“Kinda odd a hitter would be looking in that direction,” Schneider told the media after the game.

"I’m not the calibre of hitter Aaron Judge is and never was, but he’s obviously looking somewhere besides the pitcher for a reason at that point in time in his at-bat."

John Schneider on Aaron Judge’s pre-pitch glance:

The 31-year-old Judge, who won the American League MVP award last season, said he was looking in that direction because he didn't like the "chirping" towards the umpire that was coming from the Yankees' dugout with his side holding a comfortable advantage.

"[There was] a lot of chirping from our dugout which I really didn't like in a situation where it was a 6-0 game," Judge explained. "I know Boonie [manager Aaron Boone] got tossed, I was trying to save Boonie by calling time out. Like 'hold up here.' So, I was trying to see who was chirping in the dugout."

Boone was tossed from the game earlier that inning for arguing balls and strikes during Judge's at-bat.

"I like Boonie standing up for me. He always does. I feel after the manager does his thing, it's like 'fellas our pitcher still has got to go out there and make some pitches. We got the lead, let's just go to work here,'" said Judge. "I said a couple of things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won't happen again."

Aaron Judge says he was glancing at his teammates because they were shouting at the umpire while holding a 6-0 lead



Jackson also wondered why Judge was glancing towards the dugout at that time.

"I'm not going to say anything against any organization, but for him to be peeking over for that amount of time, it seemed like it wasn't just a glance and re-adjusting to get back on the pitcher," he said.

The Blue Jays are now 24-17 after the loss and have three more games in their series against the Yankees.