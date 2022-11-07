Olympic gold-medallist John Shuster and his rink from Duluth, Minn., won the heavily-contested Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic on Monday in British Columbia with a 7-4 win over Manitoba's Team Matt Dunstone in the championship final.

The 30-team bonspiel had a very lucrative purse of $100,000 with $20,000 going to Shuster's team and $15,000 awarded to the runners up in Team Dunstone.

Shuster, third Christopher Plys, second Matt Hamilton and lead John Landsteiner sneaked into the playoffs after defeating Japan's Hayato Sato, 6-5, in a tiebreaker.

In the playoffs, Shuster and company downed Team Colton Flasch followed by Team Kevin Koe in the quarterfinal and Team Jacques Gauthier in the semifinal before meeting Dunstone's crew in final.

The championship tilt was tied at four after five ends, before Team Shuster scored three straight singles to close the game.

This was Team Shuster's best result this season after making just one playoff appearance in three events prior to the Penticton bonspiel. The American foursome now sport a record of 14-9 and are ranked 34th in the world.

Team Dunstone, who are in their first year as a foursome, continued their hot start to the 2022-23 campaign, despite coming up short in a final once again. Over five events, Dunstone's crew of third B.J. Neufeld, second Colton Lott and lead Ryan Harnden, have lost in two semis as well as three finals, including falling to Team Reid Carruthers at the PointsBet Invitational and Team Niklas Edin at the Tour Challenge on the Grand Slam circuit.

We didn't get the breaks, & @TeamShuster played a good game. Congrats to them, and a big thx to the Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic gang for a great event.

Thanks to all of our fans for your support! We'll be back soon!

But Dunstone got the better of Edin's three-man team in Penticton, ousting the four-time defending world champs in the semifinal, 6-5. It was the only loss of the event for the red-hot Swedes who have played the last couple of events without their star skip after he underwent knee surgery. Team Edin won the Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic last season.

Dunstone also eliminated Brendan Bottcher's new rink in the first playoff and Team Glenn Howard in the quarters.

Carruthers and Mike McEwen missed the playoffs