Tavares sets the tone for Maple Leafs ahead of dates with Bruins, Hurricanes Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is setting the example as his Maple Leafs look to build on Wednesday's victory in games against division leading Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.

John Tavares feels a bit quicker and lighter on his feet so far this season.

"When that happens you want your instincts to come out and be able to read the game and make the plays the way you need to," the 32-year-old centre said. "When you start making good reads off those instincts good things start to happen."

With Toronto in desperate need of a bounce-back win on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, the team's captain delivered with three goals and an assist en route to a 5-2 victory. All three goals were examples of instinctual play. The second one was the headliner as Tavares turned Flyers defenceman Travis Sanheim inside out on a rush before potting a rebound past goaltender Felix Sandstrom.

"He was on it," Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews gushed. "His second one was just special."

"I felt I had some good gap and was able to drive the puck deep and had some ice to work with," Tavares recalled. "Was able to challenge the defenceman and get around him and then just really wanted to drive the net once I gained that step. Lucky enough the first one didn't go in, but the puck didn't really kick away, it came right back to me and I was able to chip it over his pad."

The first goal came after Tavares got knocked down by Flyers forward Travis Konecny high in the offensive zone while looking to head to the bench for a change.

"I wasn't sure if that was a heel pick or I got clipped, to be honest," Tavares said. "I got back up and was getting ready to go for a line change and once I saw [William Nylander] kind of had it up high and I had some space I just wanted to get a good shot to the net before I was looking to change and happy to see it go in. I got all of it."

Tavares' final tally came on the power play, but from an unusual spot. He scored from the bumper. Tavares is usually operating down low in the zone.

"Auston just had a look on net [and] recovered the puck and I just felt there was a little bit of space in the middle and gave them a look that we really hadn't presented in the game at that point or really that much in the season. So, really just went off instincts there to try and get available."

Tavares has scored five times on the man advantage this season.

We love a perfectly executed play eh 🎯 pic.twitter.com/xNFar7TxZX — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 3, 2022

Tavares leads the Leafs with 14 points through 11 games. His stat line is as even-keel as his mindset with seven goals and seven assists. And while Tavares was focused on skating better in the summer, he hasn't forgotten about his bread and butter.

"My game below the dots has always been a strong point and it's always really important to not forget about your strengths," he said. "Understand they are your strengths for a reason and continue to work on those and improve on those."

Making Tavares' production all the more impressive is it comes as the team is struggling to find its rhythm, which has put more on the captain's plate. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe points out that veteran voices such as defenceman Jake Muzzin (out indefinitely with a neck injury) and forward Jason Spezza (retired) are no longer in the dressing room so more has fallen to Tavares.

"To see him manage all that and still perform at a high level and still put in his own work to be ready for this season says a lot about who he is as a pro," the coach complimented. "He just continues to work and push and clearly isn't satisfied with anything he's done to date in his career or even this season. He's continued to work, including yesterday. He's asking for extra work and wanting to get things in. He's very focused."

"He's been unbelievable for the whole first part of the year," observed gritty winger Wayne Simmonds. "He's just an extremely determined person. That's just the way he is."

'An extremely determined person': Tavares guides Leafs through rocky start John Tavares has started the season with seven goals and 14 points in 11 games and the Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that he's just 'remained consistent' and is 'very focused.'

---

The Leafs will need another big effort from Tavares on Saturday as they welcome the NHL-leading Boston Bruins to town. The Bruins have won 10 of 11 games under new coach Jim Montgomery.

"He obviously brought a different energy, a different voice and a tweak here and there in the system," said Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. "Not too many changes, but he wants us to be really aggressive. He wants the defence to be really aggressive. He wants the defence to join the rush and I think you've seen the results out of it."

"A lot of the defensive things have remained the same," noted Keefe. "They stay true to that while seemingly adding to their offensive game."

The Bruins have surged to the front of the field despite playing without top blueliner Charlie McAvoy. In his absence, Hampus Lindholm has stepped up.

"He's a horse," observed 35-year-old winger Nick Foligno. "It's incredible how he can get away from guys. You think he has a play open and he waits that extra second and a better play opens up ... His calmness and poise has settled everyone down on the back end. He welcomes the extra minutes and pressure."

Lindholm has produced 13 points in 11 games, which is second on the team. He's logging more than 24 minutes a night.

Sniper David Pastrnak leads the team with 19 points, which was third in the NHL entering Saturday's games.

"He's a man on a mission," said Foligno. "It's just the age [26]. I remember kind of being at that age. It wasn't too long ago (smile). You just start to really understand yourself ... He's become a man now. His mindset, his approach to the game, I think the skills have always been there, but when you add the two you become more of a super power and that's what you're seeing from him. He's not afraid to trust [his] instincts now. He understands the players that he's playing with. He's confident in who he is as a person and I think it's just coming out in the game."

The Bruins have maintained their committed defensive play but now lead the NHL in goals per game (4.45). Boston was 15th overall in that category last season (3.09).

"You look at Pastrnak and the way he's playing and the pace that he has and the confidence he's playing with, he's driving a lot of things for them," Keefe observed.

'Unbelievable measuring stick' as Leafs plan to slow down NHL-best Bruins With the league-best Bruins coming into Toronto tonight sporting a 10-1 record and riding a seven-game winning streak, the Leafs know they have a big challenge ahead and they have to be prepared for a 'great test.'

Meanwhile, Bergeron and Brad Marchand continue to age like a fine wine.

Bergeron, who turned 37 in the summer, claimed a fifth Selke Trophy last season.

"He's got a tremendous mind for the game," Tavares said. "I wouldn't say he's a bad skater, but he doesn't have to really skate that hard because he knows where to be with and without the puck. That knowledge allows him to be ahead of the game, ahead of the next play ... He doesn't have to use much energy or skate so hard just because he understands it so well."

Bergeron is winning 63.2 per cent of his draws to once again lead the NHL.

"Tremendously underrated how strong he is on his stick in all areas," Tavares said. "Face-offs, with the puck, without the puck, he's just really strong on his stick and his skates."

Bergeron is even more dangerous when paired with Marchand, 34, who has picked up four points in three games since returning from double hip surgery.

"He's one of the hardest wingers to play one-on-one just because he gets so low and can spin off a lot of checks," said defenceman Mark Giordano. "You got to be really aware. You can't chase him or run at him. He'll beat you if you do. So, you got to be really aware especially out of the corners and down low. But off the rush he's pretty dangerous too. He's obviously a guy we circle."

Boston will get a boost on Saturday as veteran centre David Krejci returns after missing three games due to injury.

"This is an unbelievable measuring stick for us," Simmonds said. "We definitely have to be prepared for this game. I think we're ready. After the last game on Wednesday, we want to use that to propel us forward ... Generally, when we play better teams we play really good hockey so, obviously, looking forward to that tonight."

"They have the ability to score six or seven goals any night," warned Marchand. "With the talent they have in that room, you can never sleep on them. We have to make sure we play our best game."

Leafs Ice Chips: Bergeron's mind, Krejci's return create challenges down the middle The Leafs will host the league-leading Bruins tonight who are coming into Toronto riding a seven-game winning streak, and Boston will get a boost as David Krejci returns after missing the last three games due to injury. Mark Masters has more.

---

Despite being the oldest skater in the NHL this season, Giordano continues to take part in Toronto's optional game-day skates.

"Get the body going early," the 39-year-old explained with a grin. "Start the process a little earlier as you get older. I believe in getting out there and getting my nervous system going in the morning. Same routine I've gotten into over my career and really enjoy going out for a pre-game skate. So, nothing more than that."

David Kampf, Zach Aston-Reese and Simmonds were the other players suiting up on Saturday, who hit the ice this morning. The Leafs also play on Sunday in Raleigh, which likely contributed to the lighter-than-usual turnout.

---

Aston-Reese scored his first goal as a Leaf in Wednesday's win. Is he starting to feel more comfortable in Toronto?

"A little bit," said the 28-year-old winger from Staten Island, NY. "Finally got an apartment. I'm settling down a little bit, getting into a routine. I'm finally getting there."

Aston-Reese attended Toronto's training camp on a pro tryout before signing a $840,630 contract on the eve of the season.

"He has gotten better each time out," said Keefe. "We can see him sort of gaining some traction here."

Reeser's first as a bud!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LfYCUfq7Mh — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 3, 2022

---

The Leafs will mark Hockey Fights Cancer Month at Saturday's game.

"It's a very important cause," said Keefe. "It hits everybody differently, of course, in their own personal way. It hits a little bit differently this year with our connection to Rodion Amirov and the fight that he's in."

Amirov, the team's first-round pick in 2020 (15th overall), was diagnosed with a brain tumour (glioblastoma) last February. After spending part of October with the Leafs, the 21-year-old has returned to Russia.

"He's got a big fight on his hands here," Keefe stressed.

We all fight for someone 💜 #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/D3YbiMXJII — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 5, 2022

---

The Washington Capitals claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers. He played in six games with the Leafs this season.

This frees up a contract slot for the #leafs, who had been carrying the maximum 50 contracts.



The Aubé-Kubel decision came at a price -- he was paid a $250,000 signing bonus as part of his one-year deal and only ended up playing six games in Toronto. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 5, 2022

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Saturday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Jarnkrok - Engvall - Simmonds

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Samsonov

Kallgren

Lines at Bruins skate on Saturday:

Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Hall - Zacha - Pastrnak

Frederic - Coyle - Greer

Foligno - Nosek - Lauko

Krejci, Smith

Lindholm - Clifton

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Reilly - Stralman

Zboril - McAvoy

Ullmark

Kinkaid