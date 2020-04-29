Toronto Mayor and former CFL commissioner John Tory called the CFL a unique beast compared to other sports leagues and said it is a difficult time to be asking the federal government for relief.

"It’s one of those things where it’s a unique part of Canadian culture and Canadian sports and I guess they have the right to ask," Tory said Wednesday. "The government has to decide among all the different things they have to do, whether they could lend some money to the CFL or something, and it’s not up to me to judge that. I will just say, the CFL is a very unique beast compared to other sports leagues that have these multi-billion TV contracts and the CFL is not that way at all."

Tory, who served as the league’s commissioner from 1996-2000, said the CFL is more of a ticket-driven league.

Tory also said the CFL should be looked at as a series of smaller, medium-sized businesses across the country.