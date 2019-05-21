Significant lineup changes for Canada, USA heading into their big matchup

Forward Johnny Gaudreau will return to the lineup Tuesday afternoon unless there's a last minute change as the U.S. takes on Canada to close out the round robin at the IIHF World Championship, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Johnny Gaudreau will return to the USA lineup tonight. Unless, there’s a last minute change, Jack Hughes is expected to sit this one out vs Canada. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, projected No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes is expected to sit.

Gaudreau has missed the Americans' last two games and was labelled as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

The U.S. enters play Tuesday fourth in Group A with 14 points, while Canada is tied for second with 15.

Catch the game LIVE at 2pm et/11am pt across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca, the TSN App or on TSN Direct. You can also listen on TSN Radio.