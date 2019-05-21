Forward Johnny Gaudreau will return to the lineup Tuesday afternoon unless there's a last minute change as the U.S. takes on Canada to close out the round robin at the IIHF World Championship, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. 

Meanwhile, projected No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes is expected to sit. 

Gaudreau has missed the Americans' last two games and was labelled as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. 

The U.S. enters play Tuesday fourth in Group A with 14 points, while Canada is tied for second with 15.

Catch the game LIVE at 2pm et/11am pt across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca, the TSN App or on TSN Direct. You can also listen on TSN Radio. 

 