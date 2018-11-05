Johnson: 'We're not going to fire (Walton)'

Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson said Sunday he has no plans to fire head coach Luke Walton any time in the near future.

Walton's job security came into question after Johnson reportedly admonished the head coach after the team went 0-2 on a two-game road trip last week. Johnson confirmed he met with Walton, but said his future was not called into question.

“I said it, Luke took it and we’re all good,” Johnson told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. “It’s no big deal.”

“He’s going to finish the season. Unless something drastic happens, which it won’t.”

Hours after speaking to the times, Johnson spoke to ESPN after the first quarter of the Lakers loss to the Toronto Raptors and reaffirmed his stance.

"Yeah, we're not going to fire him," Johnson said. "[The meeting last week with Walton] wasn't even a meeting about that. We just have to be better, and that was it."

Johnson elected not define what would qualify as drastic.

"No, not going into that," Johnson said. "He's our coach, we supporting him, and that's it."

The Lakers dropped to 4-6 with their 121-107 loss to the Raptors on Sunday night. Walton, 38, joined the Lakers ahead of the 2016-17 season and has a 65-109 record as the team's head coach.