ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Andreas Johnsson scored and added two assists as the Toronto Marlies doubled the Rochester Americans 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Miro Aaltonen and Vincent LoVerde had back-to-back goals in the third period as the Marlies (33-11-1), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, broke a 2-2 deadlock. Richard Clune also scored for Toronto, while Garret Sparks made 26 saves for the win.

Arvin Atwal and Brian Gionta replied for Rochester (25-11-10). Linus Ullmark stopped 27 shots in net.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Marlies went 0 for 2 and the Americans were 0 for 3.

Toronto is on a 12-game point streak with 11 wins and one shootout loss.