20m ago
Join the Conversation: Bell Let's Talk Blog
Bell Let’s Talk Day 2023 is today and everyone is invited to join the Canadian conversation that’s leading the world in confronting the stigma around mental illness and sharing ideas to move mental health forward. Keep up to date with today's conversation with TSN.ca.'s Bell Let's Talk blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Prime Minister Trudeau joins The Shift
Bell Let’s Talk Day 2023 is today and everyone is invited to join the Canadian conversation that’s leading the world in confronting the stigma around mental illness and sharing ideas to move mental health forward.
Today and everyday, let’s come together, take action and help create positive change. Keep up to date with today's conversation with TSN.ca.'s Bell Let's Talk blog.
The hockey world joins the conversation
Michael Landsberg opens up about the goals of Bell Let's Talk day and how it can help the ongoing struggle with mental health around the world.
More from around the sports world