Bell Let’s Talk Day 2023 is today and everyone is invited to join the Canadian conversation that’s leading the world in confronting the stigma around mental illness and sharing ideas to move mental health forward.

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day!



We are thrilled to be highlighting 30 organizations across Canada that are working to create positive change.



Learn more below about the actions people are taking today: https://t.co/gEkXItQfZs #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/ouFopV6buI — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 25, 2023

Today and everyday, let’s come together, take action and help create positive change. Keep up to date with today's conversation with TSN.ca.'s Bell Let's Talk blog.

The hockey world joins the conversation

On #BellLetsTalkDay

I encourage your support for some of my favourite organizations that help people from all walks of life who struggle with mental health:@TrueNorthAid@KidsHelpPhone@WoundWarriorCA@CMHA_NTL



Please be kind to yourself and others. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 25, 2023

Today is #BellLetsTalk Day!



Learn more about actions you can take to support your mental health and the mental health of others: https://t.co/KInT5O6oxN pic.twitter.com/8d8xYsiE26 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 25, 2023

My Story. If you feel someone may benefit from hearing it, feel free to share. #BellLetsTalk #BellCause pic.twitter.com/NPDGZIBkkm — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 25, 2023

Because I want to continue to share my story. And today is a perfect reminder for that. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/djwnpmEN6e — Erin Ambrose (@ambrose_13) January 25, 2023

Happy #BellLetsTalk Day! Learn more about actions you can take to support your mental health and the mental health of others: https://t.co/2w2Gqv5STv 🗣️💙 pic.twitter.com/DHBw3um70i — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) January 25, 2023

Happy #BellLetsTalk Day! Learn more about actions you can take to support your mental health and the mental health of others: https://t.co/VsAiqPMk2o — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 25, 2023

It’s #bellletstalk day. So much easier to stop & check in today & every day than it ever was. You don’t need change 🪙🪙 to help make change. pic.twitter.com/GVZKkwRyTe — Craig Button (@CraigJButton) January 25, 2023

It’s okay to not be okay. Let’s talk about it. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/lp6IUiW1jG — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) January 25, 2023

Michael Landsberg opens up about the goals of Bell Let's Talk day and how it can help the ongoing struggle with mental health around the world.

Landsberg: My goal is to help one person with these conversations SickNotWeak's Michael Landsberg on the question "How are you?", reaching out for help and are we making progress with awareness of mental health.

More from around the sports world

We can all make a difference. Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day, let’s create positive change #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/WkjvL0tbzs — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) January 25, 2023

We truly care about the people in the program and how they are doing as people. We play a tough sport but we are here to listen. #BellLetsTalkDay | #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/614ttyuyTu — Laurier Golden Hawks Football (@LaurierFootball) January 25, 2023