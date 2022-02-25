Jokerit Helsinki confirmed Friday the team will not take part in the KHL playoffs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Jokerit was scheduled to open their playoffs against Spartak Moscow on March 1 in Finland.

Jokerit will not participate in this year’s playoffs. Team’s season has thus come to an end.#Jokerit #KHL — Jokerit Helsinki (@Jokerit_EN) February 25, 2022

"My position on the end of the season was clear right on Thursday morning," team owner and general manager Jari Kurri said in a statement, per Google Translate. "However, in accordance with KHL policies, I had to have discussions with the league. That is why we are unfortunately only able to report this now."

"The world is going through really difficult times right now. All our thoughts are with the people suffering from the situation. We hope that a peaceful solution to the situation can be found soon."

Jokerit was one of three non-Russian based club to qualify for the KHL playoffs, having finished second in the Western Conference during the regular season.

Barys Nur-Sultan of Kazakhstan and Belarus' Dinamo Minsk remain in the competition.