1h ago
Lightning head coach Cooper ejected vs. Penguins
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper was ejected from Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred during the final minute of the second period after a scrum in front of the Penguins net that saw 10 minutes in roughing penalties and the Penguins receiving a power play opportunity.
Prior to the puck being dropped to restart the game, Cooper continued to yell at the referees, which led to a bench minor for abuse of officials and a game misconduct.
The Penguins led 3-1 over the Lightning at the time of the penalty.