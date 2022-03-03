Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper was ejected from Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The incident occurred during the final minute of the second period after a scrum in front of the Penguins net that saw 10 minutes in roughing penalties and the Penguins receiving a power play opportunity.

Prior to the puck being dropped to restart the game, Cooper continued to yell at the referees, which led to a bench minor for abuse of officials and a game misconduct.

The Penguins led 3-1 over the Lightning at the time of the penalty.