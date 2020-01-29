Moxley continues his crusade against the Inner Circle

AEW Match of the Night: Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Darby Allin and Private Party

One week after defeating Pac and earning a shot at the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley vowed to take the title from Chris Jericho at Revolution on February 29, saying there was nothing the champion could do about it.

After having his eye stabbed with a metal spike two weeks ago, “The Maestro of Mayhem” challenged “Le Champion” to come to the ring and finally take the beating that he deserved.

Jericho responded to the challenge, but not alone. As always, the champion came with the other four members of the Inner Circle and some additional muscle brought by Santana and Ortiz. The No.1 contender did not back down, fearlessly rushing into a 10-on-1 fight before security separated Moxley from the fray.

The World Champion and his crew had more business to take care of on Wednesday, taking on Darby Allin and Private Party in the main event.

After securing the victory with a Judas Effect, Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle began a savage assault on Allin, attacking him with his own skateboard.

Before too much damage could be done, Moxley ran to the young wrestler’s aid, chasing off the Inner Circle with a baseball bat.

The rivalry will continue next week on Dynamite, when Moxley takes on Ortiz in a singles match.

The Elite get one over on MJF

While Cody and MJF continue their blood feud, the holder of the Dynamite Diamond had his sights set on the other members of the Elite.

After throwing him into the pool aboard Chris Jericho’s Wrestling Cruise last week, MJF made a deal with the Butcher and Blade to get his revenge against the Young Bucks.

After finishing the match with a Meltzer Driver on Blade, Butcher began a post-match assault before fellow Elite Members, and new AEW Tag Team Champions, Kenny Omega and Adam Page, made the save.

Cody takes out Sabian

Cody continues to ramp up for his cage match against Wardlow, this time taking on the upstart Kip Sabian, who was undefeated in singles competition in 2020, thanks to the help of Penelope Ford.

“Superbad” and “the Bad Girl” took control of the match early, faking a couple of injuries to distract the official. Turnabout was fair play as Joey Janela appeared from the crowd to distract both Ford and Sabian, getting Cody back into the match.

“The American nightmare” cranked up the intensity to finish the match, putting Sabian away with three-consecutive Cross Rhodes for the victory.

SCU gets back in the win column

SCU began their journey towards regaining the AEW Tag Team titles with a hard-fought victory over TH2.

Following the match, the Dark Order appeared on the screen and threatened Christopher Daniels with harm to fellow SCU members Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

Nyla Rose continues her dominant run

Nyla Rose continued her quest to earn back the AEW Women’s Championship. The No.1 contender made a statement Wednesday, defeating a game Big Swole with a Beat Bomb for the victory.