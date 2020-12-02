All Elite Wrestling's "Winter Is Coming" edition of Dynamite will be headlined by a main event that company president Tony Khan calls the biggest match in the history of the company when AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega.

You can catch AEW Dynamite's "Winter Is Coming" on Wednesday at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

"We've done a lot of huge matches on Dynamite, we've done a lot of big things on Dynamite, but this is the biggest match we've ever had on Dynamite to have our champion and our No. 1 contender," Khan said in a conference call ahead of Wednesday night's show. "Mox has made other defences on Dynamite against great wrestlers and great stars, but Kenny is the biggest star that Mox has defended against."

As to why this match is taking place on Dynamite and not on February's Revolution pay-per-view, Khan's logic is simple.

"The reason why I want to put big matches on Dynamite is because Dynamite is the flagship product...it's the lifeblood of AEW," Khan said. "There wouldn't be an AEW without Dynamite. I want people to feel like on Wednesday nights, they're going to get huge matches."

--

AEW World Championship match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega - It's not hyperbole to call this the biggest match in the company's history. Moxley, who has held the title for 277 days, will make his ninth title defence since beating Chris Jericho for the strap last February. While Mox holds a win over Omega in a Lights Out match at Full Gear 2019, this is a whole new ballgame. This will not be a no-holds-barred match with weapons like it was when he defeated Omega last November and this is certainly not the same Kenny Omega. Since Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page dropped the AEW Tag Team Championship to FTR in September, we've seen a different Omega. The cold and calculating "Cleaner" persona that led Omega to the IWGP Heavyweight Championship has returned and his sole focus is the AEW title. To get his rematch with Mox, Omega won the Eliminator Tournament, defeating Sonny Kiss, Penta El Zero Miedo and his former partner, Page, in the final. Upon the title match's announcement several weeks ago, the champion and challenger have engaged in a war of words that finally became physical last week when an enraged Moxley jumped Omega prior to their contract signing. Moxley is convinced that Omega - or somebody directed by him - was responsible for the backstage beating the champion incurred on the Nov. 18 edition of Dynamite, a charge Omega has denied. Can Mox once again retain his crown or will "The Best Bout Machine" once again sit on the throne as the best the industry has to offer?

--

Team Taz ("Absolute" Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) (w/ Taz) vs. TNT Champion Darby Allin and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes (w/ Arn Anderson) - The feud between Team Taz and Cody Rhodes took on another, more dangerous dimension last week when Rhodes revealed that Taz's son, Hook, has been training to become a wrestler under Rhodes and not his own father. An enraged Taz put Rhodes in the Tazmission before storming off with his son. Not only will Wednesday night give Rhodes the opportunity to get his hands on Starks, but it will be the first time that Rhodes comes face to face with Hobbs since his betrayal on the Nov. 18 episode of Dynamite, when Hobbs - after weeks of rebuffing their advances - shockingly joined the ranks of Team Taz. The match is also a personal one for Allin, who has had his share of issues with Team Taz and particularly with Starks. Will Rhodes and Allin be able to exact a measure of revenge or will Team Taz stand tall yet again?

--

"The Demo God" Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian - In a matchup of two respected veterans, Le Champion is looking for vengeance after last week's Dynamite. The Inner Circle's Jericho and Jake Hager pulled out a victory over Kazarian and SCU stablemate Daniels when the Fallen Angel fell victim to Jericho's Judas Effect elbow. What the ref didn't see, however, was that prior to being hit with the Judas Effect, Daniels had been punched in the face by Maxwell Jacob Friedman's Dynamite Diamond Ring, allowing Jericho to take advantage. After the match, a furious Kazarian attacked MJF, prompting Jericho to issue a challenge. Heading into Wednesday night's encounter, Jericho has been effusive with praise for Kazarian, calling him the most underrated talent in the entire industry and promising that the pair will steal the show. But Kazarian isn't foolish and knows that behind Jericho's compliments lie a desire to win at all costs and a stable of running buddies who can easily facilitate that. Will Kazarian be able to avenge last week's loss or will Jericho and the Inner Circle have another defeat in store for Kaz?

--

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (w/ Reba) vs. Leyla Hirsch - Baker makes just her third singles appearance on Dynamite since returning from her knee injury and finds herself in the ring with newcomer Hirsch. The match will mark Hirsch's second ever match on Dynamite after an unsuccessful challenge for Serena Deeb's NWA World Women's Championship in October. And speaking of that NWA title, Baker has made an enemy in recent weeks in former champion Thunder Rosa. On the Nov. 18 episode of Dynamite, Baker attacked Thunder Rosa during her rematch against Deeb. While it didn't directly lead to her loss, it certainly didn't help her chances of regaining her title. Thunder Rosa doled out a beating to Baker after that match, but she did not appear to be done with the good doctor. Can Baker manage to get past Hirsch without having to worry about the wrath of Thunder Rosa?

--

AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal: Participants include "Hangman" Adam Page, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Wardlow, John "3" Silver, Alex "4" Reynolds, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, "Superbad" Kip Sabian, Miro, Matt Sydal, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Shawn Spears, Scorpio Sky, Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy - It's the second annual edition of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal with some interesting rules to the match. It begins as a standard over-the-top rope battle royal, but the final two competitors then engage in a one-on-one contest for a prize - the Dynamite Diamond Ring. In last year's match on the Nov. 20, 2019 edition of Dynamite, MJF and Page were the final two men left standing with Friedman capturing the ring in the singles match the following week. Will MJF get another ring for a different finger or will somebody else capture this year's prize?