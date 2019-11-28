The latest edition of AEW Dynamite centred around the 'Inner Circle" who kicked off the show with a celebration of their fearless leader. Members of the faction gave Chris Jericho gifts, including of Jericho's father, former New York Rangers player Ted Irvine, hiding in one of the boxes.

Sporting his team's jersey, Irvine was the subject of many boos from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago.

Jericho would later successfully defending his AEW title over Scorpio Sky by applying the Liontamer for the second time to secure the victory.

As Jericho continued to attack after the match, Jon Moxley surfaced from the crowd in a stare down that will surely set up a title match between the veteran wrestlers.

Kenny Omega defeated PAC via pinfall in a fast paced match.

Cody used the a figure-four leg lock to defeat Matt Knicks.

Dustin Rhodes called out Jack Hager. The promo led to a dust up between the Inner Circle, Rhodes and the Young Bucks.

Bea Priestly and Emi Sakura defeated Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida via pinfall.

Best Friends defeated Lucha Brothers in tag team action.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite airs next Wednesday, December 4th, on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from State Farm Center in Champaign, IL.