Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Jon Rahm has yet another chance to take over top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking but to do it, he’s going to have to survive another day of brutal conditions expected for the final round of the Memorial.

On Saturday, the Spaniard shot a four-under 68, one of only two sub-70 rounds on the day. That gave him a four-shot lead over Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau.

Rahm’s score was buoyed by a stretch of four consecutive birdies on the back nine that pushed him to the top of the leaderboard on a day when birdies were scarce.

“I mean, honestly what I was trying to do out there was put the ball in the fairway and hit the ball on the green and go to the next hole,” admitted Rahm. “Early on we learned that the only chance to hit it close to the pin was going to be having a wedge shot into the wind.”

Muirfield Village was playing hard and fast with conditions resembling a major championship. Long rough grabbed balls, exceptionally fast and firm greens had approach shots bounding over the back, and firm fairways led to balls running into hazards. It brought frustration to more than one player. The scoring average through the first three rounds is a lofty 73.49 and on Saturday, every player in the field made at least one bogey.

“We were thinking the club champion, the scratch club champion might not break 80 here today,” Rahm submitted. “It's that difficult a golf course. And I can say, because of that, today could be one of the best rounds of golf I've played in my life.”

It won’t get any easier on Sunday. Added to the already hard course will be winds expected to gust up to 35 kilometers an hour.

Rahm will also have to deal with the thoughts of moving to the top of the world ranking, something that he’s been chasing for some time.

“It's obviously a big deal,” he said. “I can't sit here and not - and try to diminish it and avoid it because it would just be lying to myself because it is a big deal.”

Rahm would be the second Spaniard to reach top spot after Seve Ballesteros, and the third fastest to accomplish the feat.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods was back to being Tiger Woods on Saturday, posting a one-under 71 in the third round of the Memorial.

After suffering through a stiff back on Friday, the 15-time major winner seemed to play without pain or restriction. After 54 holes, he is at two-over par and in a tie for 37th.

“Overall I felt like I played well today, controlled the ball well,” he said. “I hit one really bad shot there at 3, but other than that, it was a pretty good, solid day.”

The miss on the third hole was a wedge from 111 yards that ended up in the water, short the green, leading to an early bogey. It was among the indicators that Woods still has some competitive rust to shake off playing in his first tournament in five months.

Although his game was, for the most part, on track, there were a number of missed opportunities as well as some uncharacteristic shots. Several times he found the wrong side of the fairway giving him tough angles into greens or above the hole, preventing him from being aggressive with his putts. He also continued to deal with a balky putter, missing five putts from inside 17 feet including a five-footer on the 16th hole.

"I was moving better today and felt like I did the first day, and consequently I could make the passes at the golf ball like I did the first day," Woods stated. "Unfortunately I didn't make any putts today, so hopefully I can make a few more tomorrow."

On Friday, Woods birdied two of his last three holes to make the cut on the number. That gave him two more important rounds that he can use to reset his golf game despite not having a chance to contend. While his schedule is unknown, there is a good possibility he might not play again until the PGA Championship starting on August 6. If he had missed the cut, he may have added a tournament prior to what will be the year’s first major championship.

“I think that getting back into the flow and competing again and playing at this level, I hadn't done that in a while,” admitted Woods.

Mackenzie Hughes is the top Canadian, heading to Sunday in a tie for ninth spot. The Dundas, Ont., native bogeyed his first two holes of the day and added a double on the par-five seventh. He battled back with three birdies on his second nine and sits at three under, nine shots off the lead.

Adam Hadwin fired a two-under 70 and sits in a tie for 24th spot while Corey Conners is tied for 45th after an even-par 72.