MILTON, Ont. — Sweden's Jonas Blixt finished on top Monday in the U.S Open qualifying tournament at RattleSnake Point Golf Club.

Blixt was tied for the lead after the day's opening round and finished the day alone at No. 1 on the leaderboard at 10-under overall.

England's Callum Taren and Japan's Satoshi Kodaira tied for second a shot back of Blixt to earn the other two U.S. Open berths.

It's only the second time a U.S. Open qualifier has been held in Canada, with RattleSnake Point also hosting the event in 2019.

Jared du Toit of Kimberley, B.C., had to settle for one of two alternate spots after he bogeyed No. 18.

Derek Bard of the U.S. took the other alternate spot for the third major of the men's golf season, tying du Toit at 7-under.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022.